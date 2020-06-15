857 Congressional Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage hot tub

Absolutely stunning 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single family home located in a quiet, gated Wood Ranch neighborhood. This home is truly one of a kind: completely remodeled from top to bottom. Gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, and neutral tile flooring. Spacious dining area complete with ceiling fan and open to a large family room with fireplace with tile surround. Convenient downstairs bedroom and remodeled bathroom. Upstairs you will find a romantic master bedroom with balcony, ideal to enjoy the beautiful views of the hills and nature. Remodeled master bathroom with custom white cabinetry, granite counters, upgraded lighting and mirrors, walk-in closet and beautiful, neutral tile flooring. Smaller third bedroom with private remodeled bathroom. Indoor laundry area. Some of the many upgrades include: brand new carpet, freshly painted throughout, upgraded lighting fixtures, ceiling fans and so much more! Large, private backyard with covered patio, large grassy area, planter and inviting porch area. Indoor laundry area. Two car garage with epoxy finished flooring. Located in desirable, family friendly neighborhood which offers community pool, spa and clubhouse. Gardner is included. Immaculate, upgraded, modern colors and truly one of the best rental homes on the market.