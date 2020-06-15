All apartments in Simi Valley
857 Congressional Road
857 Congressional Road

857 Congressional Road · (805) 231-8667
Location

857 Congressional Road, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1457 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
hot tub
Absolutely stunning 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single family home located in a quiet, gated Wood Ranch neighborhood. This home is truly one of a kind: completely remodeled from top to bottom. Gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, and neutral tile flooring. Spacious dining area complete with ceiling fan and open to a large family room with fireplace with tile surround. Convenient downstairs bedroom and remodeled bathroom. Upstairs you will find a romantic master bedroom with balcony, ideal to enjoy the beautiful views of the hills and nature. Remodeled master bathroom with custom white cabinetry, granite counters, upgraded lighting and mirrors, walk-in closet and beautiful, neutral tile flooring. Smaller third bedroom with private remodeled bathroom. Indoor laundry area. Some of the many upgrades include: brand new carpet, freshly painted throughout, upgraded lighting fixtures, ceiling fans and so much more! Large, private backyard with covered patio, large grassy area, planter and inviting porch area. Indoor laundry area. Two car garage with epoxy finished flooring. Located in desirable, family friendly neighborhood which offers community pool, spa and clubhouse. Gardner is included. Immaculate, upgraded, modern colors and truly one of the best rental homes on the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 Congressional Road have any available units?
857 Congressional Road has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 857 Congressional Road have?
Some of 857 Congressional Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 Congressional Road currently offering any rent specials?
857 Congressional Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 Congressional Road pet-friendly?
No, 857 Congressional Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 857 Congressional Road offer parking?
Yes, 857 Congressional Road does offer parking.
Does 857 Congressional Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 Congressional Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 Congressional Road have a pool?
Yes, 857 Congressional Road has a pool.
Does 857 Congressional Road have accessible units?
No, 857 Congressional Road does not have accessible units.
Does 857 Congressional Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 857 Congressional Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 857 Congressional Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 857 Congressional Road does not have units with air conditioning.
