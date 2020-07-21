852 Congressional Road

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful single family residence located in the coveted and privately gated Fairways Community in Woodranch! Breathtaking views of the Woodranch Golf Course await you. This newly painted home features a two car garage, beautiful kitchen with new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful laminate and new top of the line carpet throughout. Gorgeous enclosed courtyard opens to a lovely Spanish fountain offering tranquility. The open floor plan offers a huge living room with cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings and dining area. First floor bedroom and full bath can be used as a guest room or home office. Two additional bedrooms located on second floor, master bedroom offering stunning views and a quaint balcony for those summer nights. HOA amenities include 24 hour security, a newly remodeled pool and spa, and a safe community for family. Call today for an appointment!