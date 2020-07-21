All apartments in Simi Valley
852 Congressional Road
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:46 PM

852 Congressional Road

852 Congressional Road · No Longer Available
Location

852 Congressional Road, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to this beautiful single family residence located in the coveted and privately gated Fairways Community in Woodranch! Breathtaking views of the Woodranch Golf Course await you. This newly painted home features a two car garage, beautiful kitchen with new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful laminate and new top of the line carpet throughout. Gorgeous enclosed courtyard opens to a lovely Spanish fountain offering tranquility. The open floor plan offers a huge living room with cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings and dining area. First floor bedroom and full bath can be used as a guest room or home office. Two additional bedrooms located on second floor, master bedroom offering stunning views and a quaint balcony for those summer nights. HOA amenities include 24 hour security, a newly remodeled pool and spa, and a safe community for family. Call today for an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 Congressional Road have any available units?
852 Congressional Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 852 Congressional Road have?
Some of 852 Congressional Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 852 Congressional Road currently offering any rent specials?
852 Congressional Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 Congressional Road pet-friendly?
No, 852 Congressional Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 852 Congressional Road offer parking?
Yes, 852 Congressional Road offers parking.
Does 852 Congressional Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 852 Congressional Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 Congressional Road have a pool?
Yes, 852 Congressional Road has a pool.
Does 852 Congressional Road have accessible units?
No, 852 Congressional Road does not have accessible units.
Does 852 Congressional Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 852 Congressional Road has units with dishwashers.
