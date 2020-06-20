All apartments in Simi Valley
Simi Valley, CA
74 Bending Branch Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

74 Bending Branch Way

74 Bending Branch Way · No Longer Available
Simi Valley
Location

74 Bending Branch Way, Simi Valley, CA 93065
West Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Great Location close to shopping, freeways, schools & restaurants! Your opportunity to live in a gated community in West Simi Valley. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a spacious master bedroom on the main level and 2 additional bedrooms & family on the lower level, this flexible floorplan is perfect for a family or roommates. The master suite has a walk in closet, soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks. The open and inviting living room has a cozy fireplace with media niche. The dining area has a balcony perfect for entertaining and opens to the oversized upgraded kitchen. This move in ready home has high ceilings, ceiling fans, fresh paint and a private yard perfect for kids or BBQs. There is a 2 car garage with direct access. This gated community has ample parking, a park, pool and basketball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Bending Branch Way have any available units?
74 Bending Branch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 74 Bending Branch Way have?
Some of 74 Bending Branch Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Bending Branch Way currently offering any rent specials?
74 Bending Branch Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Bending Branch Way pet-friendly?
No, 74 Bending Branch Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 74 Bending Branch Way offer parking?
Yes, 74 Bending Branch Way does offer parking.
Does 74 Bending Branch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Bending Branch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Bending Branch Way have a pool?
Yes, 74 Bending Branch Way has a pool.
Does 74 Bending Branch Way have accessible units?
No, 74 Bending Branch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Bending Branch Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Bending Branch Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Bending Branch Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Bending Branch Way does not have units with air conditioning.
