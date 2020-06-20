74 Bending Branch Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage

Great Location close to shopping, freeways, schools & restaurants! Your opportunity to live in a gated community in West Simi Valley. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a spacious master bedroom on the main level and 2 additional bedrooms & family on the lower level, this flexible floorplan is perfect for a family or roommates. The master suite has a walk in closet, soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks. The open and inviting living room has a cozy fireplace with media niche. The dining area has a balcony perfect for entertaining and opens to the oversized upgraded kitchen. This move in ready home has high ceilings, ceiling fans, fresh paint and a private yard perfect for kids or BBQs. There is a 2 car garage with direct access. This gated community has ample parking, a park, pool and basketball courts.