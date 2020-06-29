All apartments in Simi Valley
707 Eisenhower Way
707 Eisenhower Way

707 Eisenhower Way · No Longer Available
Location

707 Eisenhower Way, Simi Valley, CA 93065
West Simi Valley

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This absolutely immaculate 4+2+Office+Bonus Room located below the Ronald Reagan library is ready to move in. New carpet and fresh interior paint makes this home look like new! The spacious downstairs has a remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite counters, built in double ovens, microwave and large pantry. Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace and downstairs office with french double doors. Upstairs loft bonus room is complete with built in entertainment center, beverage refrigerator and wet bar. Master bedroom has bathroom suite with oversized soaking tub, seperate shower, double vanity and extra large walk in closet. Additional three bedrooms are upstairs along with an enclosed bath/shower and double vanity. Large backyard backs HOA greenbelt. 3 car garage with 3rd car bay converted to enclosed workspace. Don't miss this rare, fantastic lease opportunity in a great West Simi neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Eisenhower Way have any available units?
707 Eisenhower Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Eisenhower Way have?
Some of 707 Eisenhower Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Eisenhower Way currently offering any rent specials?
707 Eisenhower Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Eisenhower Way pet-friendly?
No, 707 Eisenhower Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 707 Eisenhower Way offer parking?
Yes, 707 Eisenhower Way offers parking.
Does 707 Eisenhower Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Eisenhower Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Eisenhower Way have a pool?
No, 707 Eisenhower Way does not have a pool.
Does 707 Eisenhower Way have accessible units?
No, 707 Eisenhower Way does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Eisenhower Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Eisenhower Way does not have units with dishwashers.
