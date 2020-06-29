707 Eisenhower Way

Amenities

This absolutely immaculate 4+2+Office+Bonus Room located below the Ronald Reagan library is ready to move in. New carpet and fresh interior paint makes this home look like new! The spacious downstairs has a remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite counters, built in double ovens, microwave and large pantry. Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace and downstairs office with french double doors. Upstairs loft bonus room is complete with built in entertainment center, beverage refrigerator and wet bar. Master bedroom has bathroom suite with oversized soaking tub, seperate shower, double vanity and extra large walk in closet. Additional three bedrooms are upstairs along with an enclosed bath/shower and double vanity. Large backyard backs HOA greenbelt. 3 car garage with 3rd car bay converted to enclosed workspace. Don't miss this rare, fantastic lease opportunity in a great West Simi neighborhood.