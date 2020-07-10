All apartments in Simi Valley
623 Cartpath

623 Cartpath Place
Location

623 Cartpath Place, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo + office in gated community in Wood Ranch!!! - Lovely single story home, two bedrooms plus den, fireplace in living room, eat in kitchen plus dining area. Spacious master with walk in closet and dual vanity. Two sliding patio doors to private yard and inside atrium brings the outside in with natural light. Two car direct access garage in wonderful gated community with pool and spa. No smoking and no pets please. Available now. Solid credit and verifiable income required. 6 months lease only!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Cartpath have any available units?
623 Cartpath doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 Cartpath have?
Some of 623 Cartpath's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Cartpath currently offering any rent specials?
623 Cartpath is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Cartpath pet-friendly?
No, 623 Cartpath is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 623 Cartpath offer parking?
Yes, 623 Cartpath offers parking.
Does 623 Cartpath have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Cartpath does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Cartpath have a pool?
Yes, 623 Cartpath has a pool.
Does 623 Cartpath have accessible units?
No, 623 Cartpath does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Cartpath have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Cartpath does not have units with dishwashers.

