620 Ivywood Lane
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:02 AM

620 Ivywood Lane

620 Ivywood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

620 Ivywood Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
green community
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Rare opportunity to rent one of the most desirable townhomes in Wood Ranch!This two-story townhouse is located in the highly desirable Village On The Green community! A bright and inviting home with wood flooring downstairs, 9 foot ceilings and new carpet throughout and bathroom wood-like flooring upstairs.Just under 1600 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths there is a spacious living area with a fireplace and high ceilings. A large gourmet eat-in kitchen is open in to the dining area with lots of cabinet space, new stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar A powder room is downstairs.There is a private large back patio for alfresco dining and enjoying the sunsets along with views of the golf course and the mountains.There are ceiling fans in every room.Upstairs there is ample storage in the hallway and a skylight.All closets are double hung.The spacious master bedroom includes vaulted ceilings, a large window with mountain and golf course views, a walk in closetand dual sinks in the bathroom along with a large soaking tub.Upstairs you will find 2 guest bedrooms, which share a bathroom.Attached 2 car garage with a laundry hook-ups and storage. Amenities include a newly renovated pool and spa area. Located in near shopping & free

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Ivywood Lane have any available units?
620 Ivywood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 620 Ivywood Lane have?
Some of 620 Ivywood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Ivywood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
620 Ivywood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Ivywood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 620 Ivywood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 620 Ivywood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 620 Ivywood Lane offers parking.
Does 620 Ivywood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Ivywood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Ivywood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 620 Ivywood Lane has a pool.
Does 620 Ivywood Lane have accessible units?
No, 620 Ivywood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Ivywood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Ivywood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Ivywood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Ivywood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
