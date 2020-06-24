620 Ivywood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities green community parking pool garage hot tub

Rare opportunity to rent one of the most desirable townhomes in Wood Ranch!This two-story townhouse is located in the highly desirable Village On The Green community! A bright and inviting home with wood flooring downstairs, 9 foot ceilings and new carpet throughout and bathroom wood-like flooring upstairs.Just under 1600 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths there is a spacious living area with a fireplace and high ceilings. A large gourmet eat-in kitchen is open in to the dining area with lots of cabinet space, new stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar A powder room is downstairs.There is a private large back patio for alfresco dining and enjoying the sunsets along with views of the golf course and the mountains.There are ceiling fans in every room.Upstairs there is ample storage in the hallway and a skylight.All closets are double hung.The spacious master bedroom includes vaulted ceilings, a large window with mountain and golf course views, a walk in closetand dual sinks in the bathroom along with a large soaking tub.Upstairs you will find 2 guest bedrooms, which share a bathroom.Attached 2 car garage with a laundry hook-ups and storage. Amenities include a newly renovated pool and spa area. Located in near shopping & free