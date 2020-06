Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Beautiful gated Community 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with 2-car direct access garage. Good location with no homes behind. The bright entry offers high ceilings and leads to an open floor plan with 1480 sq. ft. The master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, laminate flooring, the secondary bathroom has granite counters with a tiled shower, This is a great community with large grassy play areas, basketball, 2 Swimming pool.