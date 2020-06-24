3567 Hearst Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Private 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Unit - Property Id: 203311



Looking for someone with a full-time job outside of the home(no home-based business). Newly remodeled private 1 bedroom/1 bath unit with a full kitchen(no dishwasher). Granite countertops, custom cabinets. Gas range. A/C wall unit. Tile floor throughout unit. Private entrance. No pets, no smoking. Unit does not have laundry facilities.All utilities included, except internet & cable. Unit is cable/internet ready, tenant will need to set up & pay for his or her service.

No Pets Allowed



