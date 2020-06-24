All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

3567 Hearst Dr

3567 Hearst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3567 Hearst Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Private 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Unit - Property Id: 203311

Looking for someone with a full-time job outside of the home(no home-based business). Newly remodeled private 1 bedroom/1 bath unit with a full kitchen(no dishwasher). Granite countertops, custom cabinets. Gas range. A/C wall unit. Tile floor throughout unit. Private entrance. No pets, no smoking. Unit does not have laundry facilities.All utilities included, except internet & cable. Unit is cable/internet ready, tenant will need to set up & pay for his or her service.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203311
Property Id 203311

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5458426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3567 Hearst Dr have any available units?
3567 Hearst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 3567 Hearst Dr have?
Some of 3567 Hearst Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3567 Hearst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3567 Hearst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3567 Hearst Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3567 Hearst Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 3567 Hearst Dr offer parking?
No, 3567 Hearst Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3567 Hearst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3567 Hearst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3567 Hearst Dr have a pool?
No, 3567 Hearst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3567 Hearst Dr have accessible units?
No, 3567 Hearst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3567 Hearst Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3567 Hearst Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
