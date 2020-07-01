3391 Trego Court

Amenities
Welcome home to this 3600 sqft gorgeous Big Sky home, nestled in the foothills of Simi Valley ideally located on a tranquil cul-de-sac. Beautiful walkway leads you to the front porch as you step into your upgraded home with volume ceilings throughout. This home features 6 bedrooms, 5 bath (including one bedroom downstairs with bath), formal living room and an open dining room. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large center island which opens up into the spacious family room, complete with fireplace. Upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom with 2 extra large closets and large bath tub & shower. Additional features include entertainers back yard with 2 patio covers, big grassy area and multiple fruit trees. Gardener services included in rent. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available Feb 1st.