Simi Valley, CA
3391 Trego Court
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:57 AM

3391 Trego Court

3391 Trego Court · No Longer Available
Location

3391 Trego Court, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this 3600 sqft gorgeous Big Sky home, nestled in the foothills of Simi Valley ideally located on a tranquil cul-de-sac. Beautiful walkway leads you to the front porch as you step into your upgraded home with volume ceilings throughout. This home features 6 bedrooms, 5 bath (including one bedroom downstairs with bath), formal living room and an open dining room. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large center island which opens up into the spacious family room, complete with fireplace. Upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom with 2 extra large closets and large bath tub & shower. Additional features include entertainers back yard with 2 patio covers, big grassy area and multiple fruit trees. Gardener services included in rent. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available Feb 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3391 Trego Court have any available units?
3391 Trego Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 3391 Trego Court have?
Some of 3391 Trego Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3391 Trego Court currently offering any rent specials?
3391 Trego Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3391 Trego Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3391 Trego Court is pet friendly.
Does 3391 Trego Court offer parking?
No, 3391 Trego Court does not offer parking.
Does 3391 Trego Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3391 Trego Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3391 Trego Court have a pool?
No, 3391 Trego Court does not have a pool.
Does 3391 Trego Court have accessible units?
No, 3391 Trego Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3391 Trego Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3391 Trego Court does not have units with dishwashers.

