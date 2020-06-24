All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 3246 Wilmot St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
3246 Wilmot St
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

3246 Wilmot St

3246 Wilmot Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Central Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3246 Wilmot Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Simi Valley Gorgeous Property For Rent - Property Id: 251488

Gorgeous Simi Valley 4 beds 3 baths property for rent, 2 living rooms and 2 kitchens- 3 beds 2 baths downstairs with full kitchen - Excellent school district - near to all major shopping centers- near freeway.
1 bed 1 bath upstairs with full kitchen, living room and large closet- Entire house is new - all renovated .
Please call Nag at 818-912-1939
Or Ms Sharf at 818-268-4801
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251488
Property Id 251488

(RLNE5672119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3246 Wilmot St have any available units?
3246 Wilmot St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 3246 Wilmot St have?
Some of 3246 Wilmot St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3246 Wilmot St currently offering any rent specials?
3246 Wilmot St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3246 Wilmot St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3246 Wilmot St is pet friendly.
Does 3246 Wilmot St offer parking?
No, 3246 Wilmot St does not offer parking.
Does 3246 Wilmot St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3246 Wilmot St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3246 Wilmot St have a pool?
No, 3246 Wilmot St does not have a pool.
Does 3246 Wilmot St have accessible units?
No, 3246 Wilmot St does not have accessible units.
Does 3246 Wilmot St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3246 Wilmot St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts