3246 Wilmot St

Simi Valley Gorgeous Property For Rent - Property Id: 251488



Gorgeous Simi Valley 4 beds 3 baths property for rent, 2 living rooms and 2 kitchens- 3 beds 2 baths downstairs with full kitchen - Excellent school district - near to all major shopping centers- near freeway.

1 bed 1 bath upstairs with full kitchen, living room and large closet- Entire house is new - all renovated .

Please call Nag at 818-912-1939

Or Ms Sharf at 818-268-4801

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251488

