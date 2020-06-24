3246 Wilmot St

Amenities
Simi Valley Gorgeous Property For Rent - Property Id: 251488
Gorgeous Simi Valley 4 beds 3 baths property for rent, 2 living rooms and 2 kitchens- 3 beds 2 baths downstairs with full kitchen - Excellent school district - near to all major shopping centers- near freeway.
1 bed 1 bath upstairs with full kitchen, living room and large closet- Entire house is new - all renovated .
Please call Nag at 818-912-1939
Or Ms Sharf at 818-268-4801
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251488
Property Id 251488
(RLNE5672119)