Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
3206 Valarie Avenue
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:00 AM

3206 Valarie Avenue

3206 Valarie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3206 Valarie Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime location on a large quiet corner lot ! Large single story home with 4 bed + 2.5 bath! Double door entry opens to high vaulted ceilings. Step-down living room w/brick fireplace. Skylight in Family room! Large open kitchen with granite counters, granite breakfast bar, newer cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile floor and step-in pantry! Large bedrooms with built-in shelves. Large master suite w/large bathroom and walk-in closet. Newer garage door and tile roof! Large and private grassy yard, concrete patio area, brick-lined planter boxes under front windows! Good credit report and income verification will be required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Valarie Avenue have any available units?
3206 Valarie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 Valarie Avenue have?
Some of 3206 Valarie Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Valarie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Valarie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Valarie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3206 Valarie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 3206 Valarie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3206 Valarie Avenue offers parking.
Does 3206 Valarie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Valarie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Valarie Avenue have a pool?
No, 3206 Valarie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Valarie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3206 Valarie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Valarie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 Valarie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
