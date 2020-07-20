3206 Valarie Avenue

Amenities

Prime location on a large quiet corner lot ! Large single story home with 4 bed + 2.5 bath! Double door entry opens to high vaulted ceilings. Step-down living room w/brick fireplace. Skylight in Family room! Large open kitchen with granite counters, granite breakfast bar, newer cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile floor and step-in pantry! Large bedrooms with built-in shelves. Large master suite w/large bathroom and walk-in closet. Newer garage door and tile roof! Large and private grassy yard, concrete patio area, brick-lined planter boxes under front windows! Good credit report and income verification will be required.