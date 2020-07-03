All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 291 Culview Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
291 Culview Court
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:30 AM

291 Culview Court

291 Culview Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

291 Culview Court, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
FIRST TIME RENTAL, end of cul d sac location in guard gated community. This beautiful 5 bedroom 4.5 bathroom home in Wood Ranch is 3138 square feet on a large lot of 11,478 with large private back yard. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances, large walk in pantry, center island, and has dining area in kitchen. Home also has Formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace and built in entertainment center. There is a good size downstairs bedroom with a full bathroom attached. There is also a half bathroom for guest downstairs. All bedrooms are good size including master suite, master bathroom has double vanities, separate spa tub and shower, and walk in walk in closet. There is also an upstairs laundry room. Home has 3 car enclosed garage with direct access. HOA features rec room, gym, 4 pools and spas for your use. Back yard is fenced large park like grounds and gardener service is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Culview Court have any available units?
291 Culview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 291 Culview Court have?
Some of 291 Culview Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 Culview Court currently offering any rent specials?
291 Culview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Culview Court pet-friendly?
No, 291 Culview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 291 Culview Court offer parking?
Yes, 291 Culview Court offers parking.
Does 291 Culview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 291 Culview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Culview Court have a pool?
Yes, 291 Culview Court has a pool.
Does 291 Culview Court have accessible units?
No, 291 Culview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Culview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 291 Culview Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts