291 Culview Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

FIRST TIME RENTAL, end of cul d sac location in guard gated community. This beautiful 5 bedroom 4.5 bathroom home in Wood Ranch is 3138 square feet on a large lot of 11,478 with large private back yard. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances, large walk in pantry, center island, and has dining area in kitchen. Home also has Formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace and built in entertainment center. There is a good size downstairs bedroom with a full bathroom attached. There is also a half bathroom for guest downstairs. All bedrooms are good size including master suite, master bathroom has double vanities, separate spa tub and shower, and walk in walk in closet. There is also an upstairs laundry room. Home has 3 car enclosed garage with direct access. HOA features rec room, gym, 4 pools and spas for your use. Back yard is fenced large park like grounds and gardener service is included.