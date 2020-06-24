Rent Calculator
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
2793 North Woodrow Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2793 North Woodrow Avenue
2793 North Woodrow Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2793 North Woodrow Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath new carpet paint and floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2793 North Woodrow Avenue have any available units?
2793 North Woodrow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Simi Valley, CA
.
Is 2793 North Woodrow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2793 North Woodrow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2793 North Woodrow Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2793 North Woodrow Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Simi Valley
.
Does 2793 North Woodrow Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2793 North Woodrow Avenue offers parking.
Does 2793 North Woodrow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2793 North Woodrow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2793 North Woodrow Avenue have a pool?
No, 2793 North Woodrow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2793 North Woodrow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2793 North Woodrow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2793 North Woodrow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2793 North Woodrow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2793 North Woodrow Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2793 North Woodrow Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
