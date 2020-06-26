All apartments in Simi Valley
2753 Titania Place
2753 Titania Place, Simi Valley, CA 93063
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home with a loft - Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home + Loft. Enjoy the lovely kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Home has laminate wood flooring installed and fresh paint throughout. Terrific East Simi Valley location - quiet neighborhood & easy freeway access. Monthly rent includes gardener service. Well behaved pet will be considered for an applicant with solid credit and income. Please, no smoking. Available Now.

(RLNE4946983)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 2753 Titania Place have any available units?
2753 Titania Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2753 Titania Place have?
Some of 2753 Titania Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2753 Titania Place currently offering any rent specials?
2753 Titania Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 Titania Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2753 Titania Place is pet friendly.
Does 2753 Titania Place offer parking?
No, 2753 Titania Place does not offer parking.
Does 2753 Titania Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2753 Titania Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 Titania Place have a pool?
No, 2753 Titania Place does not have a pool.
Does 2753 Titania Place have accessible units?
No, 2753 Titania Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 Titania Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2753 Titania Place does not have units with dishwashers.
