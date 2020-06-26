2753 Titania Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Great 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home with a loft - Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home + Loft. Enjoy the lovely kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Home has laminate wood flooring installed and fresh paint throughout. Terrific East Simi Valley location - quiet neighborhood & easy freeway access. Monthly rent includes gardener service. Well behaved pet will be considered for an applicant with solid credit and income. Please, no smoking. Available Now.



(RLNE4946983)