Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym

1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo in gated Community - Cute 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit on bottom floor. Stackable washer and dryer included in unit. Detached 1 car garage and 1 outside assigned parking space. Terrific gated community right in the center of town. Easy freeway access and walk to Simi Valley Town Center shopping, restaurants and gym! Small pets will be considered with increased deposit. Please note there is not a yard - small balcony only. No smoking. Available January 1st.



(RLNE5432213)