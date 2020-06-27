All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 263 Morrro Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
263 Morrro Way
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

263 Morrro Way

263 Morro Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Simi Valley Town Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

263 Morro Way, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful, brand new and never lived in Pinnacle Townhouse in Wood Ranch. This gorgeous home has beautiful touches throughout including, laminate floors downstairs, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including refrigerator, large center island and tons of cabinet/counter space. Direct access to kitchen from garage and convenience half bath down stairs. Upstairs all three bedrooms and a media/office loft with lots of possibilities. Master has beautiful mountain views, oversized walk in closet, bright and airy master bathroom with separate tub and shower & quartz counters. Two guest bedrooms are on the other side of landing for extra privacy, laundry room upstairs including washer/dryer, also brand new. Back patio is larger than most, offering fabulous views as well and is recently hardscape for tons of usable space and minimal upkeep. Complex features a resort style pool complete with outdoor showers. Location is ideal within the complex and overall is close to the 23 & 118 Freeways, schools, shops, golf and so much more. Very few rentals come up like this so act quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Morrro Way have any available units?
263 Morrro Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 263 Morrro Way have?
Some of 263 Morrro Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Morrro Way currently offering any rent specials?
263 Morrro Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Morrro Way pet-friendly?
No, 263 Morrro Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 263 Morrro Way offer parking?
Yes, 263 Morrro Way offers parking.
Does 263 Morrro Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 263 Morrro Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Morrro Way have a pool?
Yes, 263 Morrro Way has a pool.
Does 263 Morrro Way have accessible units?
No, 263 Morrro Way does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Morrro Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263 Morrro Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts