263 Morrro Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

Beautiful, brand new and never lived in Pinnacle Townhouse in Wood Ranch. This gorgeous home has beautiful touches throughout including, laminate floors downstairs, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including refrigerator, large center island and tons of cabinet/counter space. Direct access to kitchen from garage and convenience half bath down stairs. Upstairs all three bedrooms and a media/office loft with lots of possibilities. Master has beautiful mountain views, oversized walk in closet, bright and airy master bathroom with separate tub and shower & quartz counters. Two guest bedrooms are on the other side of landing for extra privacy, laundry room upstairs including washer/dryer, also brand new. Back patio is larger than most, offering fabulous views as well and is recently hardscape for tons of usable space and minimal upkeep. Complex features a resort style pool complete with outdoor showers. Location is ideal within the complex and overall is close to the 23 & 118 Freeways, schools, shops, golf and so much more. Very few rentals come up like this so act quickly.