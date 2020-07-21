2624 Night Jasmine Drive

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, upstairs loft, 2 car attached garage condo is ready for rental. Pet friendly. Full size side by side Refrigerator and Full Size Washer & Dryer included. Call 805-501-2423 for appointments to see it. Available upon credit check and after October 31, 2019. It is in the middle of Simi Valley, near shopping center, freeway access, mall, dining, and much more. It is in a Gated, Secure Condo Community, with a heated pool and spa, quest parking, etc.



