All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 2624 Night Jasmine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
2624 Night Jasmine Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

2624 Night Jasmine Drive

2624 Night Jasmine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Simi Valley Town Center
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2624 Night Jasmine Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, upstairs loft, 2 car attached garage condo is ready for rental. Pet friendly. Full size side by side Refrigerator and Full Size Washer & Dryer included. Call 805-501-2423 for appointments to see it. Available upon credit check and after October 31, 2019. It is in the middle of Simi Valley, near shopping center, freeway access, mall, dining, and much more. It is in a Gated, Secure Condo Community, with a heated pool and spa, quest parking, etc.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/simi-valley-ca?lid=12578564

(RLNE5147369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Night Jasmine Drive have any available units?
2624 Night Jasmine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 Night Jasmine Drive have?
Some of 2624 Night Jasmine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 Night Jasmine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Night Jasmine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Night Jasmine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 Night Jasmine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2624 Night Jasmine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2624 Night Jasmine Drive offers parking.
Does 2624 Night Jasmine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2624 Night Jasmine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Night Jasmine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2624 Night Jasmine Drive has a pool.
Does 2624 Night Jasmine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2624 Night Jasmine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Night Jasmine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2624 Night Jasmine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSimi Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Simi Valley Apartments with BalconiesSimi Valley Apartments with Pools
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CA
Camarillo, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts