2456 Victoria Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nearly 2500 sq. ft. of light and bright remodeled perfection! Terrific open floor plan featuring 5 Bedrooms + 3 Bathrooms + Formal Dining Room + Family Room + Laundry Room. Some soaring ceilings, newer flooring, neutral colors, smooth ceiling & recessed Lights. Granite kitchen with newer gas range, dishwasher, microwave oven, refrigerator and center island seating. Kitchen opens to spacious Family Room and lots of windows with a great view of the lush rear yard and rolling hills. Formal Dining Room and step-down Living Room with Fireplace, living room and entry have soaring ceilings, so much space and natural light! Remodeled Master Suite has Private Bath with double sink Vanity and walk-in closet. One full Bedroom and Bathroom downstairs, perfect for an office, in-laws or guest bedroom. Lush landscaping with room for kids to play. A pergola shades the rear patio, adorning a great blend of hardscape and landscape. Enormous indoor laundry room, washer and gas dryer included. Garage is finished with LED lighting. This is a must-see home with pride of ownership! Great central location near Blue Ribbon schools, parks and shopping.