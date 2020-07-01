All apartments in Simi Valley
2456 Victoria Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

2456 Victoria Street

2456 Victoria Street · No Longer Available
Location

2456 Victoria Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nearly 2500 sq. ft. of light and bright remodeled perfection! Terrific open floor plan featuring 5 Bedrooms + 3 Bathrooms + Formal Dining Room + Family Room + Laundry Room. Some soaring ceilings, newer flooring, neutral colors, smooth ceiling & recessed Lights. Granite kitchen with newer gas range, dishwasher, microwave oven, refrigerator and center island seating. Kitchen opens to spacious Family Room and lots of windows with a great view of the lush rear yard and rolling hills. Formal Dining Room and step-down Living Room with Fireplace, living room and entry have soaring ceilings, so much space and natural light! Remodeled Master Suite has Private Bath with double sink Vanity and walk-in closet. One full Bedroom and Bathroom downstairs, perfect for an office, in-laws or guest bedroom. Lush landscaping with room for kids to play. A pergola shades the rear patio, adorning a great blend of hardscape and landscape. Enormous indoor laundry room, washer and gas dryer included. Garage is finished with LED lighting. This is a must-see home with pride of ownership! Great central location near Blue Ribbon schools, parks and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2456 Victoria Street have any available units?
2456 Victoria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2456 Victoria Street have?
Some of 2456 Victoria Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2456 Victoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
2456 Victoria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2456 Victoria Street pet-friendly?
No, 2456 Victoria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2456 Victoria Street offer parking?
Yes, 2456 Victoria Street offers parking.
Does 2456 Victoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2456 Victoria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2456 Victoria Street have a pool?
No, 2456 Victoria Street does not have a pool.
Does 2456 Victoria Street have accessible units?
No, 2456 Victoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2456 Victoria Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2456 Victoria Street has units with dishwashers.

