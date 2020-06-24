All apartments in Simi Valley
2404 E Woodrow Avenue
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

2404 E Woodrow Avenue

2404 East Woodrow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2404 East Woodrow Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
basketball court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2404 E Woodrow Avenue Available 06/07/19 4 Bed, 2 bath single story home on huge lot! - Great 4 bed, 2 bath house on a huge lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors in most areas. Open floorplan with large kitchen and pleasant dining room. Large patio with fire pit and a huge concrete area to play basketball in the backyard. Gardener services included in rent. No refrigerator, washer or dryer. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available June 7th.

(RLNE4873404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 E Woodrow Avenue have any available units?
2404 E Woodrow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 2404 E Woodrow Avenue have?
Some of 2404 E Woodrow Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 E Woodrow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2404 E Woodrow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 E Woodrow Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 E Woodrow Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2404 E Woodrow Avenue offer parking?
No, 2404 E Woodrow Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2404 E Woodrow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2404 E Woodrow Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 E Woodrow Avenue have a pool?
No, 2404 E Woodrow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2404 E Woodrow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2404 E Woodrow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 E Woodrow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 E Woodrow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2404 E Woodrow Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2404 E Woodrow Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
