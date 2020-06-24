Amenities

2404 E Woodrow Avenue Available 06/07/19 4 Bed, 2 bath single story home on huge lot! - Great 4 bed, 2 bath house on a huge lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors in most areas. Open floorplan with large kitchen and pleasant dining room. Large patio with fire pit and a huge concrete area to play basketball in the backyard. Gardener services included in rent. No refrigerator, washer or dryer. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available June 7th.



(RLNE4873404)