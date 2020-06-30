All apartments in Simi Valley
2381 Archwood Ln #182
2381 Archwood Ln #182

2381 Archwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2381 Archwood Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2381 Archwood Ln #182 Available 12/01/19 2 Bed, 2 Bath Springtime condo with community pool! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ground level condo has open floor plan. The recently remodeled kitchen is open to the living room and dining area. The refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer are included with this unit. The community offers ample parking, two spa areas and a lovely sparkling pool. One parking spot in a shared garage, one assigned parking space and other parking is first come first serve. Includes a fenced patio with an adjacent storage closet. This condo is in walking distance to Rancho Santa Susana Community Park and Simi High school. Well behaved pet will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Water and Trash included. Available December 1st!

(RLNE5080213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2381 Archwood Ln #182 have any available units?
2381 Archwood Ln #182 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2381 Archwood Ln #182 have?
Some of 2381 Archwood Ln #182's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2381 Archwood Ln #182 currently offering any rent specials?
2381 Archwood Ln #182 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2381 Archwood Ln #182 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2381 Archwood Ln #182 is pet friendly.
Does 2381 Archwood Ln #182 offer parking?
Yes, 2381 Archwood Ln #182 offers parking.
Does 2381 Archwood Ln #182 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2381 Archwood Ln #182 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2381 Archwood Ln #182 have a pool?
Yes, 2381 Archwood Ln #182 has a pool.
Does 2381 Archwood Ln #182 have accessible units?
No, 2381 Archwood Ln #182 does not have accessible units.
Does 2381 Archwood Ln #182 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2381 Archwood Ln #182 does not have units with dishwashers.

