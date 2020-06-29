All apartments in Simi Valley
2376 Royal Avenue
Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:14 AM

2376 Royal Avenue

2376 Royal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2376 Royal Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful Simi Valley Townhouse for lease*Rare single level floor plan* A flowing 1,088 square foot 3Br +2 Ba unit with large living room with cozy
fireplace, recessed lighting, and easy patio access* Well appointed kitchen with abundant cabinets, dual basin stainless steel sink, and easy care tile
flooring* Separate dining area*Functionally located in-unit laundry* Central air & heat* 2 private patios* 2 car detached garage with work bench, storage cabinets, extra storage room, and automatic door & remote* Plenty of guest parking* Close to great schools, shopping and entertainment*Need a One year minimum lease* May consider small dog*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2376 Royal Avenue have any available units?
2376 Royal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2376 Royal Avenue have?
Some of 2376 Royal Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2376 Royal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2376 Royal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2376 Royal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2376 Royal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2376 Royal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2376 Royal Avenue offers parking.
Does 2376 Royal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2376 Royal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2376 Royal Avenue have a pool?
No, 2376 Royal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2376 Royal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2376 Royal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2376 Royal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2376 Royal Avenue has units with dishwashers.

