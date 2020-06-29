2376 Royal Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

Beautiful Simi Valley Townhouse for lease*Rare single level floor plan* A flowing 1,088 square foot 3Br +2 Ba unit with large living room with cozy

fireplace, recessed lighting, and easy patio access* Well appointed kitchen with abundant cabinets, dual basin stainless steel sink, and easy care tile

flooring* Separate dining area*Functionally located in-unit laundry* Central air & heat* 2 private patios* 2 car detached garage with work bench, storage cabinets, extra storage room, and automatic door & remote* Plenty of guest parking* Close to great schools, shopping and entertainment*Need a One year minimum lease* May consider small dog*