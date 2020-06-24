All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:00 AM

2349 Fitzgerald Road

2349 Fitzgerald Road · No Longer Available
Location

2349 Fitzgerald Road, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Single Story - House : Approx. 1700 square feet per Owner !! Very nice, very clean, low maintenance landscaping, and ready NOW!! Family friendly floor plan with spacious kitchen / family room / eating areas. Expanded living room area with fireplace, step up entertainment bar , central heating-cooling with hard surface flooring throughout and custom/upgraded paint. Nicely landscaped with Synthetic Turf and Stamped Custom Concrete in both front & rear yards, with huge Patio areas. Large Covered Rear Patio great for shady entertaining. Wide concrete driveway for parking and maybe small RV, two-car attached garage with automatic door opener and conveniently located laundry hook-ups. Superb southern central Simi Valley location, walking distance to Crestview Elementary and Hillside Middle Schools. Extremely clean, nicely upgraded home . . .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 Fitzgerald Road have any available units?
2349 Fitzgerald Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2349 Fitzgerald Road have?
Some of 2349 Fitzgerald Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 Fitzgerald Road currently offering any rent specials?
2349 Fitzgerald Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 Fitzgerald Road pet-friendly?
No, 2349 Fitzgerald Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2349 Fitzgerald Road offer parking?
Yes, 2349 Fitzgerald Road offers parking.
Does 2349 Fitzgerald Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2349 Fitzgerald Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 Fitzgerald Road have a pool?
No, 2349 Fitzgerald Road does not have a pool.
Does 2349 Fitzgerald Road have accessible units?
No, 2349 Fitzgerald Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 Fitzgerald Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2349 Fitzgerald Road does not have units with dishwashers.
