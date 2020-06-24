2349 Fitzgerald Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single Story - House : Approx. 1700 square feet per Owner !! Very nice, very clean, low maintenance landscaping, and ready NOW!! Family friendly floor plan with spacious kitchen / family room / eating areas. Expanded living room area with fireplace, step up entertainment bar , central heating-cooling with hard surface flooring throughout and custom/upgraded paint. Nicely landscaped with Synthetic Turf and Stamped Custom Concrete in both front & rear yards, with huge Patio areas. Large Covered Rear Patio great for shady entertaining. Wide concrete driveway for parking and maybe small RV, two-car attached garage with automatic door opener and conveniently located laundry hook-ups. Superb southern central Simi Valley location, walking distance to Crestview Elementary and Hillside Middle Schools. Extremely clean, nicely upgraded home . . .