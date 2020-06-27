All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

2312 Archwood Lane

2312 Archwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2312 Archwood Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Appointment Only, Call listing agent@310-435-4004

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Archwood Lane have any available units?
2312 Archwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Archwood Lane have?
Some of 2312 Archwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Archwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Archwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Archwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Archwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2312 Archwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Archwood Lane offers parking.
Does 2312 Archwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Archwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Archwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2312 Archwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Archwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2312 Archwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Archwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 Archwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
