All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 2306 Alscot Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
2306 Alscot Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:32 PM

2306 Alscot Avenue

2306 Alscot Avenue · (805) 279-7583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
East Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2306 Alscot Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Important - Please read the details!This is a 1 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished home for rent. Landlord is offering their fully furnished home for rent while they travel abroad for approximately 1 year. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom, but 2 bedrooms and 1/2 of garage will be reserved for storage items of landlord. No smoking, submit on pets, good credit required. Please call for more details.Tenants without an agent, Call Rosie for screening and showing appointment 530-663-6427. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Alscot Avenue have any available units?
2306 Alscot Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2306 Alscot Avenue have?
Some of 2306 Alscot Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Alscot Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Alscot Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Alscot Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2306 Alscot Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2306 Alscot Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2306 Alscot Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2306 Alscot Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 Alscot Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Alscot Avenue have a pool?
No, 2306 Alscot Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2306 Alscot Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2306 Alscot Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Alscot Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2306 Alscot Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2306 Alscot Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2306 Alscot Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2306 Alscot Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity