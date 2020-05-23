2306 Alscot Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Important - Please read the details!This is a 1 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished home for rent. Landlord is offering their fully furnished home for rent while they travel abroad for approximately 1 year. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom, but 2 bedrooms and 1/2 of garage will be reserved for storage items of landlord. No smoking, submit on pets, good credit required. Please call for more details.Tenants without an agent, Call Rosie for screening and showing appointment 530-663-6427. Please call for more details.