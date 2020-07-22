2274 Burnside Street

Amenities

Spacious upgraded Simi Valley home, just under 3100 square feet. This home features new laminate floors, carpet, paint inside and out, and all new stainless appliances. Separate living room, Family room with wet bars and separate formal dining room that could be easily used as an office. 3 bedrooms downstairs with 2 baths and one bedroom and bath upstairs with a huge bonus room that could also be a game room office, extra bedroom or separate teenager retreat. Great for multi-generational living. HOA community pool, courts and park included. Move-in ready.