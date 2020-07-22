All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

2274 Burnside Street

2274 East Burnside Street · No Longer Available
Location

2274 East Burnside Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Spacious upgraded Simi Valley home, just under 3100 square feet. This home features new laminate floors, carpet, paint inside and out, and all new stainless appliances. Separate living room, Family room with wet bars and separate formal dining room that could be easily used as an office. 3 bedrooms downstairs with 2 baths and one bedroom and bath upstairs with a huge bonus room that could also be a game room office, extra bedroom or separate teenager retreat. Great for multi-generational living. HOA community pool, courts and park included. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2274 Burnside Street have any available units?
2274 Burnside Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2274 Burnside Street have?
Some of 2274 Burnside Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2274 Burnside Street currently offering any rent specials?
2274 Burnside Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2274 Burnside Street pet-friendly?
No, 2274 Burnside Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2274 Burnside Street offer parking?
No, 2274 Burnside Street does not offer parking.
Does 2274 Burnside Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2274 Burnside Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2274 Burnside Street have a pool?
Yes, 2274 Burnside Street has a pool.
Does 2274 Burnside Street have accessible units?
No, 2274 Burnside Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2274 Burnside Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2274 Burnside Street has units with dishwashers.
