2176 Waldo Street Available 04/01/20 - Please contact Iris for showings - 805-813-6269. Lovely 3 Bedroom/2 Bath single story home located in Central Simi Valley! This home features approx. 1,600 square feet of living space, including an additional sun room! Nicely upgraded kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms and a living/family room with an open floorplan. Wide concrete driveway, two-car attached garage, additional side RV parking, additional storage shed, and central heating-cooling. The spacious backyard offers an outdoor space and patio area great for cooking/entertaining. Across the street to Sycamore Elementary School and short distance to Santa Susana High School. Close proximity to shopping centers, Target, grocery stores, parks, local restaurants and quick access to the 118 freeway. Pets subject to Landlord approval. Gardener and pest control paid for by owner. Available April 1st! Don't miss out on making this house your new home!



(RLNE5588197)