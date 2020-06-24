All apartments in Simi Valley
2176 Waldo Street

2176 Waldo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2176 Waldo Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2176 Waldo Street Available 04/01/20 - Please contact Iris for showings - 805-813-6269. Lovely 3 Bedroom/2 Bath single story home located in Central Simi Valley! This home features approx. 1,600 square feet of living space, including an additional sun room! Nicely upgraded kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms and a living/family room with an open floorplan. Wide concrete driveway, two-car attached garage, additional side RV parking, additional storage shed, and central heating-cooling. The spacious backyard offers an outdoor space and patio area great for cooking/entertaining. Across the street to Sycamore Elementary School and short distance to Santa Susana High School. Close proximity to shopping centers, Target, grocery stores, parks, local restaurants and quick access to the 118 freeway. Pets subject to Landlord approval. Gardener and pest control paid for by owner. Available April 1st! Don't miss out on making this house your new home!

(RLNE5588197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2176 Waldo Street have any available units?
2176 Waldo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2176 Waldo Street have?
Some of 2176 Waldo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2176 Waldo Street currently offering any rent specials?
2176 Waldo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2176 Waldo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2176 Waldo Street is pet friendly.
Does 2176 Waldo Street offer parking?
Yes, 2176 Waldo Street offers parking.
Does 2176 Waldo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2176 Waldo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2176 Waldo Street have a pool?
No, 2176 Waldo Street does not have a pool.
Does 2176 Waldo Street have accessible units?
No, 2176 Waldo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2176 Waldo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2176 Waldo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

