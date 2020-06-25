All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

2155 Cheam Ave

2155 Cheam Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2155 Cheam Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
putting green
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
2155 Cheam Ave Available 05/01/19 First time 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath rental in East Simi Valley - 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath single story upgraded home. Kitchen and master bathroom recently remodeled. Indoor laundry room. Family room with built in cabinetry. Living room with cozy fireplace. Entertainers rear yard with covered patio, built in BBQ, above ground spa, firepit and putting green. Gardener included. Close to schools and freeway access. No smoking please. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Available May 1st.

(RLNE4839112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 Cheam Ave have any available units?
2155 Cheam Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 2155 Cheam Ave have?
Some of 2155 Cheam Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 Cheam Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2155 Cheam Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 Cheam Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2155 Cheam Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2155 Cheam Ave offer parking?
No, 2155 Cheam Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2155 Cheam Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 Cheam Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 Cheam Ave have a pool?
No, 2155 Cheam Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2155 Cheam Ave have accessible units?
No, 2155 Cheam Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 Cheam Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2155 Cheam Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2155 Cheam Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2155 Cheam Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
