All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 1964 Sienna Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
1964 Sienna Lane
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

1964 Sienna Lane

1964 Sienna Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Simi Valley Town Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1964 Sienna Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large home for rent. A great two-story house in desirable neighborhood. Vaulted ceiling, 4 large all-upstairs bedrooms, master bedroom ensuite has a walk-in closet with separate additional closet, 2.5 bathrooms, inside laundry room, open and spacious kitchen/family room area with gas fireplace, light and bright with plenty of natural lights, amazing private backyard with desert landscaping, with mature fruit trees (guava, fig, citrus trees, etc). refrigerator and washer/dryer are included without warranty. Plenty of storage. submit on pets. non smoking. centrally located, close to dining and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1964 Sienna Lane have any available units?
1964 Sienna Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1964 Sienna Lane have?
Some of 1964 Sienna Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1964 Sienna Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1964 Sienna Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1964 Sienna Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1964 Sienna Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1964 Sienna Lane offer parking?
No, 1964 Sienna Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1964 Sienna Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1964 Sienna Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1964 Sienna Lane have a pool?
No, 1964 Sienna Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1964 Sienna Lane have accessible units?
No, 1964 Sienna Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1964 Sienna Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1964 Sienna Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts