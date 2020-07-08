1964 Sienna Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large home for rent. A great two-story house in desirable neighborhood. Vaulted ceiling, 4 large all-upstairs bedrooms, master bedroom ensuite has a walk-in closet with separate additional closet, 2.5 bathrooms, inside laundry room, open and spacious kitchen/family room area with gas fireplace, light and bright with plenty of natural lights, amazing private backyard with desert landscaping, with mature fruit trees (guava, fig, citrus trees, etc). refrigerator and washer/dryer are included without warranty. Plenty of storage. submit on pets. non smoking. centrally located, close to dining and shops.