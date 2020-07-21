1817 Belhaven Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful single family home located in the East end of Simi Valley! No expense was spared on this beauty with tons of upgrades including newer roof, recessed lighting, spacious expanded master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, newer stainless steel appliances, newer copper plumbing, upgraded bathrooms, crown moldings throughout, tankless water heater, newer AC. Move-in home conveniently includes refrigerator, built in appliances, and a newer washer & dryer! This home boasts wonderful views of Simi's gorgeous mountains at Rocky Peak along with a wonderful backyard with covered patio and well maintained plants and flowers. Incredible yard for entertaining and enjoying tranquility. Call today to make it your own!