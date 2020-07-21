All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:35 PM

1817 Belhaven Avenue

1817 Belhaven Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1817 Belhaven Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful single family home located in the East end of Simi Valley! No expense was spared on this beauty with tons of upgrades including newer roof, recessed lighting, spacious expanded master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, newer stainless steel appliances, newer copper plumbing, upgraded bathrooms, crown moldings throughout, tankless water heater, newer AC. Move-in home conveniently includes refrigerator, built in appliances, and a newer washer & dryer! This home boasts wonderful views of Simi's gorgeous mountains at Rocky Peak along with a wonderful backyard with covered patio and well maintained plants and flowers. Incredible yard for entertaining and enjoying tranquility. Call today to make it your own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Belhaven Avenue have any available units?
1817 Belhaven Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 Belhaven Avenue have?
Some of 1817 Belhaven Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Belhaven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Belhaven Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Belhaven Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1817 Belhaven Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1817 Belhaven Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Belhaven Avenue offers parking.
Does 1817 Belhaven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1817 Belhaven Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Belhaven Avenue have a pool?
No, 1817 Belhaven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Belhaven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1817 Belhaven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Belhaven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 Belhaven Avenue has units with dishwashers.
