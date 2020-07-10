1762 Patricia Avenue - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage

*********OPEN HOUSE 01/30/2019 FROM 3 TO 6 PM**********************



Beautiful BRAND NEW 2 story Town Home for rent. Wonderful location. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms. The unit has laminate flooring downstairs. Open floor plan with brand new stainless steal appliances, stainless steal farmer sink, new counter tops and Espresso color cabinets. New washer and dryer , large master bedroom with walk in closet, double sink in master bath, large windows upstairs throughout. Patio area as you walk into the home and 2 car garage attached.



2 Units other units available, private community sitting area. Priced Right!!



AVAILABLE NOW!!

*********OPEN HOUSE 01/30/2019 FROM 3 TO 6 PM**********************



Beautiful BRAND NEW 2 story Town Home for rent. Wonderful location. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms. The unit has laminate flooring downstairs. Open floor plan with brand new stainless steal appliances, stainless steal farmer sink, new counter tops and Espresso color cabinets. New washer and dryer , large master bedroom with walk in closet, double sink in master bath, large windows upstairs throughout. Patio area as you walk into the home and 2 car garage attached.



2 Units other units available, private community sitting area. Priced Right!!



AVAILABLE NOW!!