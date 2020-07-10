All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated March 27 2019 at 4:13 AM

1762 Patricia Avenue - 2

1762 Patricia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1762 Patricia Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
*********OPEN HOUSE 01/30/2019 FROM 3 TO 6 PM**********************

Beautiful BRAND NEW 2 story Town Home for rent. Wonderful location. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms. The unit has laminate flooring downstairs. Open floor plan with brand new stainless steal appliances, stainless steal farmer sink, new counter tops and Espresso color cabinets. New washer and dryer , large master bedroom with walk in closet, double sink in master bath, large windows upstairs throughout. Patio area as you walk into the home and 2 car garage attached.

2 Units other units available, private community sitting area. Priced Right!!

AVAILABLE NOW!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1762 Patricia Avenue - 2 have any available units?
1762 Patricia Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1762 Patricia Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 1762 Patricia Avenue - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1762 Patricia Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1762 Patricia Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 Patricia Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1762 Patricia Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1762 Patricia Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1762 Patricia Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 1762 Patricia Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1762 Patricia Avenue - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 Patricia Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 1762 Patricia Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1762 Patricia Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1762 Patricia Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 Patricia Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1762 Patricia Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

