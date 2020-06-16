All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

1668 Heywood Street

1668 Heywood Street · (818) 421-0544
Location

1668 Heywood Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1328 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nice and clean townhouse ,ready to move in. Built in 2010. Light and bright, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in the best location of the complex. Fresh paint and plenty of sunshine makes it so pleasant and inviting. This floor plan has s good size living and dining room that opens to a large kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances and hardwood flooring. Master bedroom has a separate bath tub and a shower and a large walk in closet, plus dual vanities. The other two bedrooms share a full bath. Laundry area conveniently located on the second floor. The two car attached garage with direct access, has plenty of room. The front patio is good for summer BBQ. The community include a play area for kids and also an eating area to enjoy the Park across the way. A true must see in Simi Valley. Price reduced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1668 Heywood Street have any available units?
1668 Heywood Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1668 Heywood Street have?
Some of 1668 Heywood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1668 Heywood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1668 Heywood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1668 Heywood Street pet-friendly?
No, 1668 Heywood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1668 Heywood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1668 Heywood Street does offer parking.
Does 1668 Heywood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1668 Heywood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1668 Heywood Street have a pool?
No, 1668 Heywood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1668 Heywood Street have accessible units?
No, 1668 Heywood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1668 Heywood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1668 Heywood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1668 Heywood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1668 Heywood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
