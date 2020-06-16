1668 Heywood Street

Amenities

Nice and clean townhouse ,ready to move in. Built in 2010. Light and bright, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in the best location of the complex. Fresh paint and plenty of sunshine makes it so pleasant and inviting. This floor plan has s good size living and dining room that opens to a large kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances and hardwood flooring. Master bedroom has a separate bath tub and a shower and a large walk in closet, plus dual vanities. The other two bedrooms share a full bath. Laundry area conveniently located on the second floor. The two car attached garage with direct access, has plenty of room. The front patio is good for summer BBQ. The community include a play area for kids and also an eating area to enjoy the Park across the way. A true must see in Simi Valley. Price reduced.