Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FRESHLY PAINTED ! Very Bright and Clean 3 Bed / 2.5 bath - 2 Story Townhome with Attached 2 car Garage. Unit Includes: Washer & Dryer, Refrigerator, and 2 FLAT SCREEN TV's. Carpet through-out. Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom. NO SMOKING. Tenants without an agent, Call Rosie for screening and showing appointment 530-663-6427. SUBMIT ON PETS.Carpets will be professional cleaned prior to occupancy