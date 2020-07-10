All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680

1579 E Jefferson Way · No Longer Available
Location

1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
Apartment Features:

All apartments with in-unit washer/dryer
WiFi available
Cable ready with high-speed Internet available
Wired for multiple phone lines
Private balcony or patio
Modern kitchen islands (in select apartments)
Pantries
Upgraded cabinets
White-on-white appliances
Built-ins (in select apartments)
Beautiful fireplaces (in select apartments)
9-foot ceiling and crown molding
Double vanities in some units
Large walk-in closets
Storage space on patio balcony
Air conditioning

Community Amenities:

Well-equipped fitness center
Two sparkling swimming pools and spas with WiFi access
Barbecue area with picnic tables
Complimentary package acceptance service
Game room
Reserved parking and private garages available
Play area for children
Beautifully landscaped community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680 have any available units?
1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680 have?
Some of 1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680 currently offering any rent specials?
1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680 pet-friendly?
No, 1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680 offer parking?
Yes, 1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680 offers parking.
Does 1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680 have a pool?
Yes, 1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680 has a pool.
Does 1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680 have accessible units?
No, 1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680 does not have accessible units.
Does 1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 680 does not have units with dishwashers.

