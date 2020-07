Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill

THIS BEAUTY OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS WITH OVER 1340 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE. Excellent features include push button gas fireplace, granite kitchen counter tops, very high ceilings throughout, upstairs laundry for gas dryer and washing machine hook ups, central heating and air, 2 car large attached garage, cute and quiet patio for relaxing or private BBQ cooking. Don't miss your chance to lease this nice rental!

