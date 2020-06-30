1462 Patricia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome on the West side of Simi Valley. High ceilings thru-out with huge master bedroom suite includes walk-in closet and luxurious master bath: soaking tub and separate stall shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms w shared bathroom. Brand new carpets on stairs and wide-plank natural wood flooring in all the bedrooms. Laundry area upstairs, fireplace in living room plus 2-car garage. Outdoor patio for entertaining. Close to shopping and entertainment! Vacant Move-In Ready!