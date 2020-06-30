All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated February 23 2020

1462 Patricia Avenue

1462 Patricia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1462 Patricia Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome on the West side of Simi Valley. High ceilings thru-out with huge master bedroom suite includes walk-in closet and luxurious master bath: soaking tub and separate stall shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms w shared bathroom. Brand new carpets on stairs and wide-plank natural wood flooring in all the bedrooms. Laundry area upstairs, fireplace in living room plus 2-car garage. Outdoor patio for entertaining. Close to shopping and entertainment! Vacant Move-In Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 Patricia Avenue have any available units?
1462 Patricia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1462 Patricia Avenue have?
Some of 1462 Patricia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1462 Patricia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1462 Patricia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 Patricia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1462 Patricia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1462 Patricia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1462 Patricia Avenue offers parking.
Does 1462 Patricia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1462 Patricia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 Patricia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1462 Patricia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1462 Patricia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1462 Patricia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 Patricia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1462 Patricia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

