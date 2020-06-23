All apartments in Simi Valley
1158 Azalea Way

1158 Azalea Way · No Longer Available
Location

1158 Azalea Way, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

Call Robin for showings 805 304 3634 Lovely 4 bedroom 3.0 bath home with one bedroom and one bathroom downstairs. Custom paint, tile flooring, formal dining room with high ceilings, formal living room, open kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances. Cozy family room with a gas fireplace. New laminate flooring upstairs, ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, tile flooring in all the bathrooms. Large master bedroom with ample windows to let the light in, roomy master bathroom with his and her sinks plus an extra linen closet. Lovely backyard with custom patio and fruit trees. Two car garage with built in storage. Association includes a gated pool, spa, a gated park area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 Azalea Way have any available units?
1158 Azalea Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 1158 Azalea Way have?
Some of 1158 Azalea Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1158 Azalea Way currently offering any rent specials?
1158 Azalea Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 Azalea Way pet-friendly?
No, 1158 Azalea Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1158 Azalea Way offer parking?
Yes, 1158 Azalea Way does offer parking.
Does 1158 Azalea Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1158 Azalea Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 Azalea Way have a pool?
Yes, 1158 Azalea Way has a pool.
Does 1158 Azalea Way have accessible units?
No, 1158 Azalea Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 Azalea Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1158 Azalea Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1158 Azalea Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1158 Azalea Way does not have units with air conditioning.
