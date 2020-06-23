1158 Azalea Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Call Robin for showings 805 304 3634 Lovely 4 bedroom 3.0 bath home with one bedroom and one bathroom downstairs. Custom paint, tile flooring, formal dining room with high ceilings, formal living room, open kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances. Cozy family room with a gas fireplace. New laminate flooring upstairs, ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, tile flooring in all the bathrooms. Large master bedroom with ample windows to let the light in, roomy master bathroom with his and her sinks plus an extra linen closet. Lovely backyard with custom patio and fruit trees. Two car garage with built in storage. Association includes a gated pool, spa, a gated park area.