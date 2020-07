1033 Haven Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BR + 2 BA SINGLE STORY HOME IN SIMI VALLEY. PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP SHOWS IN THE CUSTOM UPGRADES, IMPROVEMENTS & FEATURES IN THIS GORGEOUS HOME. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HARDWOOD FLOORING, RECESSED LIGHTING, CROWN MOULDING, FORMAL DINING, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH PANTRY, SMART HOME, WIRED DATA SYSTEM, SKY LIGHT, MASTER BEDROOM WITH CUSTOM BUILT-IN CLOSETS & SHELVING, LIGHTS ON DIM CONTROL THROUGHOUT, CUSTOM TILE IN UPGRADED BATHROOMS, CEILING FANS IN BEDROOMS, NEWER WINDOWS, REMOTELY CONTROL GARAGE DOOR, A/C, SPRINKLER SYSTEM, WITH SPEAKERS WIRED IN LIVING ROOM, FINISHED CABINETS IN GARAGE WITH SHELVING & ATTIC PROVIDES LOTS OF ROOM FOR STORAGE SPACE, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS, LAUNDRY AREA IN GARAGE, TANKLESS WATER HEATER, COVERED PATIO IN PRIVATE LUSH LANDSCAPED PRIVATE BACKYARD. THE SOLAR PANELS WHICH WILL SAVE ON UTILITIES! THIS IS A MUST SEE!