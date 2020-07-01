All apartments in Santee
9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3

9906 Mission Vega Road · No Longer Available
Location

9906 Mission Vega Road, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Freshly Painted 2 Story 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - This two bedroom one bath home is freshly painted and ready for move in. Located in a quiet community, it is a corner home close in proximity to tons of shopping and dining. The home is equipped with central heating and air, built-in walk-in closet, a shared garage space, a wine refrigerator and much more.

We are pet friendly home with breed restrictions and a $700 per pet deposit.

To be eligible to rent from us you must have good standing credit, no evections, and you must make 2 1/2 times the market rent.

Please call Tyson at 619-847-4178 to schedule your personal tour.

(RLNE5491773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 have any available units?
9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 have?
Some of 9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9906 Mission Vega Road Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

