Home
/
Santee, CA
/
9885 CASPI GARDENS 3
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

9885 CASPI GARDENS 3

9885 Caspi Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9885 Caspi Gardens Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
- 2 BED/2BA upgraded condo with true MASTER SUITE, laundry in-unit, 1 car garage, AC, patio. Ground floor with no stairs. Large private patio. Gas or electric full size laundry closet inside. Includes 1 car garage with electric remote opener. Gas fireplace, central air conditioning/heat with thermostat. This condo has 2 full bathrooms making for a true master suite (unlike most other condos here) with dedicated bathroom and with walk-in closet for master bedroom. One car private garage and permission for additional outside spot. Ceiling fans and new recessed modern lighting throughout. Convenient access to 67 and 52 freeways. Santana High, Albertson's, Starbucks and specialty stores next door, the big Santee Westfield mall 5 minutes by car. Available Now!!
Water, sewer, trash included in rent.

Sorry No Pets!

Property Amenities
Master suite with dedicated full bathroom (tub and shower)
Full 2nd bathroom for 2nd bedroom and guests (tub and shower)
Ground floor, no stairs.
Ceiling fans
Near Transportation
Playground
Pool
Year Built: 1986
Parking Spaces: 2
Parking Type: 1 car Garage Detached
Parking Type: Off Street for 2nd car
Floor Covering: Travertine tile
Floor Covering: Laminate floor
Heating system: Heat: forced air
Cooling System: Central AC
Laundry: In Unit

Unit Amenities
Patio
Dish Washer
Disposal
Fireplace
Microwave
Range/Oven
Refrigerator

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5431913)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 have any available units?
9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 have?
Some of 9885 CASPI GARDENS 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 currently offering any rent specials?
9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 pet-friendly?
No, 9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 offer parking?
Yes, 9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 offers parking.
Does 9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 have a pool?
Yes, 9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 has a pool.
Does 9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 have accessible units?
No, 9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9885 CASPI GARDENS 3 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
