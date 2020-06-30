9885 CASPI GARDENS 3

Amenities
- 2 BED/2BA upgraded condo with true MASTER SUITE, laundry in-unit, 1 car garage, AC, patio. Ground floor with no stairs. Large private patio. Gas or electric full size laundry closet inside. Includes 1 car garage with electric remote opener. Gas fireplace, central air conditioning/heat with thermostat. This condo has 2 full bathrooms making for a true master suite (unlike most other condos here) with dedicated bathroom and with walk-in closet for master bedroom. One car private garage and permission for additional outside spot. Ceiling fans and new recessed modern lighting throughout. Convenient access to 67 and 52 freeways. Santana High, Albertson's, Starbucks and specialty stores next door, the big Santee Westfield mall 5 minutes by car. Available Now!!
Water, sewer, trash included in rent.
Sorry No Pets!
Property Amenities
Master suite with dedicated full bathroom (tub and shower)
Full 2nd bathroom for 2nd bedroom and guests (tub and shower)
Ground floor, no stairs.
Ceiling fans
Near Transportation
Playground
Pool
Year Built: 1986
Parking Spaces: 2
Parking Type: 1 car Garage Detached
Parking Type: Off Street for 2nd car
Floor Covering: Travertine tile
Floor Covering: Laminate floor
Heating system: Heat: forced air
Cooling System: Central AC
Laundry: In Unit
Unit Amenities
Patio
Dish Washer
Disposal
Fireplace
Microwave
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5431913)