9885 CASPI GARDENS 3

- 2 BED/2BA upgraded condo with true MASTER SUITE, laundry in-unit, 1 car garage, AC, patio. Ground floor with no stairs. Large private patio. Gas or electric full size laundry closet inside. Includes 1 car garage with electric remote opener. Gas fireplace, central air conditioning/heat with thermostat. This condo has 2 full bathrooms making for a true master suite (unlike most other condos here) with dedicated bathroom and with walk-in closet for master bedroom. One car private garage and permission for additional outside spot. Ceiling fans and new recessed modern lighting throughout. Convenient access to 67 and 52 freeways. Santana High, Albertson's, Starbucks and specialty stores next door, the big Santee Westfield mall 5 minutes by car. Available Now!!

Water, sewer, trash included in rent.



Sorry No Pets!



Master suite with dedicated full bathroom (tub and shower)

Full 2nd bathroom for 2nd bedroom and guests (tub and shower)

Ground floor, no stairs.

Ceiling fans

Near Transportation

Playground

Pool

Year Built: 1986

Parking Spaces: 2

Parking Type: 1 car Garage Detached

Parking Type: Off Street for 2nd car

Floor Covering: Travertine tile

Floor Covering: Laminate floor

Heating system: Heat: forced air

Cooling System: Central AC

Laundry: In Unit



Patio

Dish Washer

Disposal

Fireplace

Microwave

Range/Oven

Refrigerator



