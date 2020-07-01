9664 Maccool Ln

Amenities

this 2br 1ba downstairs apartment is available now! With tile floors throughout (except the carpeted bedrooms), keeping clean will be a breeze. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator & gas stove included plus plenty of cabinet space. Just off the kitchen is a sliding glass door with access to a small, private yard. For your convenience, the unit comes with access to a laundry room and 2 reserved, off street parking spaces. For your comfort, the unit comes with a wall AC and a gas wall furnace. The unit is ready for move in now give us a call today!!