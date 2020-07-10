8775 Granite House Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom Santee home with RV parking - Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous wood flooring and carpeting throughout. Cozy fireplace in family room. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs, including master bedroom. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.



Parking for RV/boat/toys/etc on side yard. Rear yard has a concrete patio with patio covers for shade and relaxing. Large 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups.



Low maintenance, drought tolerant landscaping that includes cacti and succulents.



Close to schools, shopping and freeway access but on a quiet cul-de-sac.



Pet friendly property. Some breed restrictions may apply. $500.00 additional security deposit required for pet.



Minimum 1 year lease required. $2,000 Security Deposit. Renters Insurance required.

Tenant pays all utilities, including water, sewer and trash.



All adult applicants must submit an application. $30 application fee per adult.

Rental requirements - Verifiable income = 2.5 times rent, minimum. Household credit score 700+ with NO evictions. Positive rental history.



To apply or to view the property, please contact Leah at (619) 787-5520.



(RLNE4279106)