Home
/
Santee, CA
/
8775 Granite House Lane
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

8775 Granite House Lane

8775 Granite House Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8775 Granite House Lane, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom Santee home with RV parking - Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous wood flooring and carpeting throughout. Cozy fireplace in family room. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs, including master bedroom. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.

Parking for RV/boat/toys/etc on side yard. Rear yard has a concrete patio with patio covers for shade and relaxing. Large 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups.

Low maintenance, drought tolerant landscaping that includes cacti and succulents.

Close to schools, shopping and freeway access but on a quiet cul-de-sac.

Pet friendly property. Some breed restrictions may apply. $500.00 additional security deposit required for pet.

Minimum 1 year lease required. $2,000 Security Deposit. Renters Insurance required.
Tenant pays all utilities, including water, sewer and trash.

All adult applicants must submit an application. $30 application fee per adult.
Rental requirements - Verifiable income = 2.5 times rent, minimum. Household credit score 700+ with NO evictions. Positive rental history.

To apply or to view the property, please contact Leah at (619) 787-5520.

(RLNE4279106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8775 Granite House Lane have any available units?
8775 Granite House Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8775 Granite House Lane have?
Some of 8775 Granite House Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8775 Granite House Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8775 Granite House Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8775 Granite House Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8775 Granite House Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8775 Granite House Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8775 Granite House Lane offers parking.
Does 8775 Granite House Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8775 Granite House Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8775 Granite House Lane have a pool?
No, 8775 Granite House Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8775 Granite House Lane have accessible units?
No, 8775 Granite House Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8775 Granite House Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8775 Granite House Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8775 Granite House Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8775 Granite House Lane has units with air conditioning.

