8681 Camden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Brand new construction home!!! Brand new spacious 1904 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath house in Santee available! Bright naturally lighted living room with new carpet that opens up to the brand new kitchen with white cabinetry and appliances. Kitchen with quartz counter tops, large pantry and appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Laundry room with gas hookups and laundry sink. Second floor with a bonus loft area and all bedrooms. Master bathroom with a separate/shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Bedrooms with mirrored closets. Full bathroom with a shower/tub combination. Two car attached garage. Fenced in back yard with a patio. NO pets. Another bonus of the home is the solar system. Must see!!!



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available 7/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

