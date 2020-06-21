All apartments in Santee
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:37 AM

8681 Camden Drive

8681 Camden Dr · (619) 754-9884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8681 Camden Dr, Santee, CA 92071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new construction home!!! Brand new spacious 1904 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath house in Santee available! Bright naturally lighted living room with new carpet that opens up to the brand new kitchen with white cabinetry and appliances. Kitchen with quartz counter tops, large pantry and appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Laundry room with gas hookups and laundry sink. Second floor with a bonus loft area and all bedrooms. Master bathroom with a separate/shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Bedrooms with mirrored closets. Full bathroom with a shower/tub combination. Two car attached garage. Fenced in back yard with a patio. NO pets. Another bonus of the home is the solar system. Must see!!!

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available 7/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8681 Camden Drive have any available units?
8681 Camden Drive has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8681 Camden Drive have?
Some of 8681 Camden Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8681 Camden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8681 Camden Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8681 Camden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8681 Camden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 8681 Camden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8681 Camden Drive does offer parking.
Does 8681 Camden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8681 Camden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8681 Camden Drive have a pool?
No, 8681 Camden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8681 Camden Drive have accessible units?
No, 8681 Camden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8681 Camden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8681 Camden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8681 Camden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8681 Camden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
