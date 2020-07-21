8424 Lomker Way

Amenities

1340 sq. ft, 3 bedroom / 2 bath home in Santee. Spacious fenced yard with a pool and spa. Kitchen has natural lighting. Appliances include dishwasher, stove/oven, built in microwave. All new vinyl flooring and living area with fireplace and access to yard. Two-car attached garage and RV parking. Will accept pets with limitations. Must See! Pool service included in rent.DRE 01197438Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now

