3037 Cole Grade Dr

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

AVAILABLE NOW. Fantastic upgraded townhome in desirable Altair! This is the largest floorplan offered in the complex with attached 2 car garage and great courtyard style entry. This home has been tastefully upgraded and offers a mid level patio, laundry room (Bring your own machines or we can provide for a monthly cost), and a gorgeous kitchen. Plantation shutters throughout, community pool and gated entry to complex. Pets are not preferred but will be considered on a case by case basis.