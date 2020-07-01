All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 3037 Cole Grade Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
3037 Cole Grade Dr
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

3037 Cole Grade Dr

3037 Cole Grade Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3037 Cole Grade Drive, Santee, CA 92071
Sky Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW. Fantastic upgraded townhome in desirable Altair! This is the largest floorplan offered in the complex with attached 2 car garage and great courtyard style entry. This home has been tastefully upgraded and offers a mid level patio, laundry room (Bring your own machines or we can provide for a monthly cost), and a gorgeous kitchen. Plantation shutters throughout, community pool and gated entry to complex. Pets are not preferred but will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3037 Cole Grade Dr have any available units?
3037 Cole Grade Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 3037 Cole Grade Dr have?
Some of 3037 Cole Grade Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3037 Cole Grade Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3037 Cole Grade Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 Cole Grade Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3037 Cole Grade Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3037 Cole Grade Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3037 Cole Grade Dr offers parking.
Does 3037 Cole Grade Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3037 Cole Grade Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 Cole Grade Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3037 Cole Grade Dr has a pool.
Does 3037 Cole Grade Dr have accessible units?
No, 3037 Cole Grade Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 Cole Grade Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3037 Cole Grade Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3037 Cole Grade Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3037 Cole Grade Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College