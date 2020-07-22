All apartments in Santee
10386 Alphonse St #G1
10386 Alphonse St #G1

10386 Alphonse Street · No Longer Available
Location

10386 Alphonse Street, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
recently renovated
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
pool
Remodeled- First Floor Single Story 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo- Santee- Riderwood Square - This 3 bedroom 2 bath condo has just been completely remodel with new bathrooms, paint, flooring and blinds. Master bedroom features attached master bath with all new fixtures, vanity sink, vinyl flooring and stall shower. Hall bath features tile flooring, new bath shower combo, new vanity sinks and plumbing fixtures. Kitchen opens up to dining/ living room area with fridge included. Full size laundry closet in hallway with hookups. Washer and dryer not included. Front fenced patio fully enclosed. Complex features pool and jacuzzi.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic# 01856665

(RLNE5475489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10386 Alphonse St #G1 have any available units?
10386 Alphonse St #G1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10386 Alphonse St #G1 have?
Some of 10386 Alphonse St #G1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10386 Alphonse St #G1 currently offering any rent specials?
10386 Alphonse St #G1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10386 Alphonse St #G1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10386 Alphonse St #G1 is pet friendly.
Does 10386 Alphonse St #G1 offer parking?
No, 10386 Alphonse St #G1 does not offer parking.
Does 10386 Alphonse St #G1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10386 Alphonse St #G1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10386 Alphonse St #G1 have a pool?
Yes, 10386 Alphonse St #G1 has a pool.
Does 10386 Alphonse St #G1 have accessible units?
No, 10386 Alphonse St #G1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10386 Alphonse St #G1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10386 Alphonse St #G1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10386 Alphonse St #G1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10386 Alphonse St #G1 does not have units with air conditioning.
