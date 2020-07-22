10386 Alphonse St #G1

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly pool

Remodeled- First Floor Single Story 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo- Santee- Riderwood Square - This 3 bedroom 2 bath condo has just been completely remodel with new bathrooms, paint, flooring and blinds. Master bedroom features attached master bath with all new fixtures, vanity sink, vinyl flooring and stall shower. Hall bath features tile flooring, new bath shower combo, new vanity sinks and plumbing fixtures. Kitchen opens up to dining/ living room area with fridge included. Full size laundry closet in hallway with hookups. Washer and dryer not included. Front fenced patio fully enclosed. Complex features pool and jacuzzi.



