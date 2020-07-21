All apartments in Santee
10346 Harbin Place
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:30 AM

10346 Harbin Place

10346 Harbin Place · No Longer Available
Location

10346 Harbin Place, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home at the end of a cul d sac in Santee. New paint throughout, Large living room has hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling and a fireplace and nice sliders to the oversized backyard. The remodeled kitchen has a large counter and breakfast bar to the dining area. Good sized bedrooms with new carpet. Nice sized bathrooms as well.
The oversized yard is a great space, plenty of flat yard and it goes up the hill as well. There is a shed in the backyard as well. 2 car garage. Nice neighborhood, private and quiet. Looking for long term tenants only, no smoking/vaping. For appointment to see call agent Kira 619-246-8456
CADRE Lic#1214615

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10346 Harbin Place have any available units?
10346 Harbin Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10346 Harbin Place have?
Some of 10346 Harbin Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10346 Harbin Place currently offering any rent specials?
10346 Harbin Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10346 Harbin Place pet-friendly?
No, 10346 Harbin Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 10346 Harbin Place offer parking?
Yes, 10346 Harbin Place offers parking.
Does 10346 Harbin Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10346 Harbin Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10346 Harbin Place have a pool?
No, 10346 Harbin Place does not have a pool.
Does 10346 Harbin Place have accessible units?
No, 10346 Harbin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10346 Harbin Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10346 Harbin Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10346 Harbin Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10346 Harbin Place does not have units with air conditioning.
