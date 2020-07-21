10346 Harbin Place

Amenities
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home at the end of a cul d sac in Santee. New paint throughout, Large living room has hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling and a fireplace and nice sliders to the oversized backyard. The remodeled kitchen has a large counter and breakfast bar to the dining area. Good sized bedrooms with new carpet. Nice sized bathrooms as well.
The oversized yard is a great space, plenty of flat yard and it goes up the hill as well. There is a shed in the backyard as well. 2 car garage. Nice neighborhood, private and quiet. Looking for long term tenants only, no smoking/vaping. For appointment to see call agent Kira 619-246-8456
CADRE Lic#1214615