Santee, CA
10258 Michala Place
Last updated October 28 2019 at 6:08 PM

10258 Michala Place

10258 Michala Place · No Longer Available
Location

10258 Michala Place, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
Spacious Two story town-home in Riderwood Village Community. Unit has a small fenced in yard and 2 car garage. This unit has a lot of charm and is very convenient to neighborhood schools, parks, and easy access to shopping, dining and more. New paint, flooring and window coverings throughout. Complex features a play ground. Washer and dryer included. Private balcony off the master bedroom. Pets considered with owner approval.
DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 11/1/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10258 Michala Place have any available units?
10258 Michala Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10258 Michala Place have?
Some of 10258 Michala Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10258 Michala Place currently offering any rent specials?
10258 Michala Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10258 Michala Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10258 Michala Place is pet friendly.
Does 10258 Michala Place offer parking?
Yes, 10258 Michala Place offers parking.
Does 10258 Michala Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10258 Michala Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10258 Michala Place have a pool?
No, 10258 Michala Place does not have a pool.
Does 10258 Michala Place have accessible units?
No, 10258 Michala Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10258 Michala Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10258 Michala Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10258 Michala Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10258 Michala Place does not have units with air conditioning.
