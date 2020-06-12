/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:13 PM
121 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Rosa, CA
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
Wright Area Action Group
13 Units Available
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1180 sqft
Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1156 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
850 sqft
Super large 3/2 bath nicely remodeled upstairs unit! - (Move in special): $500.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
16 Units Available
Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek
4656 Quigg Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1271 sqft
Residents who love convenience find this community's proximity to Lakeside Shopping Center refreshing. The property has a resort-style pool, fitness center and spa. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, expansive patios or balconies and washer/dryer combinations.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
6 Units Available
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1294 sqft
Sendero is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome community that embodies a unique blend of city and suburban life. Conveniently located just off highway 12, residents experience easy upscale home-style living without the fuss of home owning.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
$
10 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
5 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,949
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
15 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Santa Rosa
6 Units Available
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 5 at 02:56pm
Junior College
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood
725 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Discover a new home at the beautiful Cedarwood Apartments. You'll fall in love with the unique layout of our spacious townhomes. Enjoy the quiet and peace from having no apartment above or below you.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Northwest Santa Rosa
15 Units Available
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley
2900 Saint Paul Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1150 sqft
Welcome to Sonoma Ridge Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA! Our Santa Rosa apartments are conveniently located near highway 101, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Santa Rosa
1 Unit Available
2139 Waltzer Road
2139 Waltzer Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1872 sqft
Great Single Level - Large 3 Bed w/Family and Living Room, Large 2 Car Garage, Pets Ok - Hello friends, Video Walk-through Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nP7W3qQTrVc&feature=youtu.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2772 Antelope Ln
2772 Antelope Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1560 sqft
Very Clean and Bright 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Available Now! - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is available now! Very clean, lots of natural light.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wright Area Action Group
1 Unit Available
4465 Corrigan Street
4465 Corrigan Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1700 sqft
Southwest Santa Rosa 3/2.5 House - Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1476 Tammy Way
1476 Tammy Way, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom House - 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2312 Sierra Creek Circle
2312 Sierra Creek Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
Bright,Open Beauty With Lots of Extras ! - Tucked away from the main street this neighborhood offers everything possible! Pool,tennis & basketball courts, RV parking, walking trail - All very close to Annadel State park for hiking and biking.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5408 Yerba Buena
5408 Yerba Buena Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1605 sqft
Single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Rincon Valley Home with Pool - Located in the Rincon Valley just minutes to schools and shopping. This single level 1600+ square foot home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
925 Quieto Calle
925 Quieto Calle, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1477 sqft
925 Quieto Calle Available 06/18/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom Home in Rincon Valley - Welcome home to a 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home in the desirable Santa Rosa neighborhood of Rincon Valley.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Memorial Hospital Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
300 Talbot Ave
300 Talbot Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1758 sqft
300 Talbot Ave Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Home Near Memorial Hospital - Welcome to this charming single story, 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home perfectly located two blocks to downtown Santa Rosa near Memorial Hospital.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3012 Mule Deer Lane
3012 Mule Deer Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1507 sqft
3BR, 2BA Single Level Home - Brookfield built and designed 3BR, 2BA single level home with 1507 square feet of living space. High ceilings, newer Paint, laminate flooring, carpet, blinds, stainless appliances and fixtures.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1681 Hopper Ave
1681 Hopper Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1452 sqft
Stunning, new 2 story home in Coffey Park! - Stunning, new 2 story home in Coffey Park! Laminate flooring throughout the first level and all bedrooms. Upstairs master and half bath have heated tile floors! All stainless steel appliances in kitchen.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4626 Bennett View Drive
4626 Bennett View Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
Panoramic Views from Hillside Custom Home on private drive - At the end of a private lane, this impressive 3br/2.5ba+office home is tucked into a hidden hillside cul-de-sac.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1970 Knolls Drive
1970 Knolls Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1274 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath two story unit in Bennett Valley! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in Bennett Valley Knolls HOA comes with newer kitchen appliances, dual pane windows throughout, The unit comes with access to a private patio and also has one
