2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:13 PM
66 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Rosa, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northwest Santa Rosa
18 Units Available
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
17 Units Available
Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek
4656 Quigg Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1063 sqft
Residents who love convenience find this community's proximity to Lakeside Shopping Center refreshing. The property has a resort-style pool, fitness center and spa. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, expansive patios or balconies and washer/dryer combinations.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1118 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
21 Units Available
Shadow Creek
4145 Shadow Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1035 sqft
Elegance and comfort will surround you at Shadow Creek. We provide a natural creek setting and luxurious recreation amenities to create your ideal home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1008 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
51 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
2604 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1006 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
7 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
6 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1034 sqft
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
827 sqft
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
15 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
1134 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northwest Santa Rosa
2 Units Available
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
896 sqft
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Northwest Santa Rosa
16 Units Available
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
921 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
5 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1194 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Santa Rosa
6 Units Available
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1021 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley
2900 Saint Paul Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1000 sqft
Welcome to Sonoma Ridge Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA! Our Santa Rosa apartments are conveniently located near highway 101, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
Wright Area Action Group
13 Units Available
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
964 sqft
Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
St. Rose
4 Units Available
Six 1 Five
615 Healdsburg Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1085 sqft
Set in vibrant downtown Santa Rosa, Six1Five is a boutique apartment community offering modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
4 Units Available
Oak Creek
174 S Boas Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
845 sqft
Experience the tranquil beauty of Oak Creek Luxury Apartments. Here you'll find thoughtfully landscaped courtyards, winding paths and a natural creek setting to welcome you home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Russell Avenue # 206
901 Russell Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
946 sqft
901 Russell Avenue # 206 Available 07/01/20 Gated 2 bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Falcon Wood - Gated Falcon Wood Condo complex located at Russell Ave and Range Avenue in Northern Santa Rosa. Very nice updated unit with second floor entry with a deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
112 Lincoln St
112 Lincoln Street, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1261 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Charming House in West End - Property Id: 295106 This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath (with a bonus room and mudroom!) has been recently updated.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Junior College
1 Unit Available
1851 Wright Street
1851 Wright Street, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1065 sqft
1851 Wright Street Available 07/15/20 - Welcome home to a lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with office in Northeast Santa Rosa in the Junior College area. This rental property was built in 1995, and is located at 1851 Wright St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln Manor Association
1 Unit Available
701 Rockwell Place
701 Rockwell Place, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bath end unit with carport and driveway parking (could fit up to four compact cars!) garbage paid for! - Charming 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakmont Village
1 Unit Available
314 Singing Brook Cr.
314 Singing Brook Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1538 sqft
Two bedroom on the Course in Oakmont, a Senior Community - Charming and comfortable. Two bedroom, Two bath, large living room, family room too. High ceilings. Residents must be over 55 yrs old (second tenant can be 45).
