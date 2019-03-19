All apartments in Santa Rosa
701 Rockwell Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

701 Rockwell Place

701 Rockwell Place · (707) 524-8380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 Rockwell Place, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Lincoln Manor Association

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 701 Rockwell Place · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bath end unit with carport and driveway parking (could fit up to four compact cars!) garbage paid for! - Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bath end unit with carport and driveway parking (could fit up to four compact cars!) garbage paid for! No shared walls with this two story condo. Tile and carpet flooring throughout, living room, kitchen and dining space off of kitchen. Gas stove, refrigerator. Private back patio. Two bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs, half bath downstairs. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Central heat. Month to Month. Sorry, no pets. (EE)
*Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer provided but not warranted.

(RLNE5773172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Rockwell Place have any available units?
701 Rockwell Place has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 Rockwell Place have?
Some of 701 Rockwell Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Rockwell Place currently offering any rent specials?
701 Rockwell Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Rockwell Place pet-friendly?
No, 701 Rockwell Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 701 Rockwell Place offer parking?
Yes, 701 Rockwell Place does offer parking.
Does 701 Rockwell Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Rockwell Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Rockwell Place have a pool?
No, 701 Rockwell Place does not have a pool.
Does 701 Rockwell Place have accessible units?
No, 701 Rockwell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Rockwell Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Rockwell Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Rockwell Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Rockwell Place does not have units with air conditioning.
