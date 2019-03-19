701 Rockwell Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bath end unit with carport and driveway parking (could fit up to four compact cars!) garbage paid for! - Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bath end unit with carport and driveway parking (could fit up to four compact cars!) garbage paid for! No shared walls with this two story condo. Tile and carpet flooring throughout, living room, kitchen and dining space off of kitchen. Gas stove, refrigerator. Private back patio. Two bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs, half bath downstairs. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Central heat. Month to Month. Sorry, no pets. (EE)

*Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer provided but not warranted.



(RLNE5773172)